Looking to tie the not? Second annual St. Johns County Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Register at St. Johns County Clerk of Court to hold Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Group wedding ceremony Register at St. Johns County Clerk of Court to hold Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. (St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County announced it will be hosting the second annual Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony.

Couples can register for the special event online by visiting https://stjohnsclerk.com/wedding/ or calling 904-819-3604. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court said those interested need to register no later than Sun., Feb. 11.

The Valentine’s Day group wedding is scheduled to take place on Wed., Feb. 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine.

For more information, visit the group wedding website by clicking here.

