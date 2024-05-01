Looming Duval school closures prompt community members, parents to make their voices heard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people are worried about the looming school closures and staffing cuts in Duval County.

On Tuesday night, dozens of community members came to make their voices heard at the Jacksonville NAACP town hall. It happened at the Beaver Street Enterprise Center.

Duval schools are facing some major challenges, especially with it’s budgets.

It’s causing a ripple effect and parents said they understand changes need to happen, but they need to get informed before it does.

And that’s what tonight’s town hall was about.

Nearly 70 people came out to the town hall to learn more about the impending school closures in Duval County.

“We are going to have to make some changes, that’s just reality, nobody wants their schools closed... we have to have a sustainability program -- there is still more conversations to be had,” Monique Tokes, a parent at the town hall said.

Acting Superintendent Dana Kriznar and Board Chair Darryl Willie came out to answer questions and offer some clarity.

