On the loose: Looking for owner of roaming pig in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — There’s another animal on the loose and she’s looking for her home.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of a pig roaming the area of St. John’s Avenue by the Children’s Reading Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pig might have a little piglet with her. It is asking for the owner to come forward.

Deputies have left her in the current location for now. If no one comes forward the department will make plans to move her.

Currently, she is not near the road or is a threat.

If you are the owner or know who might be, contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

