Local

On the loose: Looking for owner of roaming pig in Putnam County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A Putnam pig is looking for it's owner.

Found pig in Putnam A Putnam pig is looking for it's owner. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — There’s another animal on the loose and she’s looking for her home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of a pig roaming the area of St. John’s Avenue by the Children’s Reading Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pig might have a little piglet with her. It is asking for the owner to come forward.

Deputies have left her in the current location for now. If no one comes forward the department will make plans to move her.

Currently, she is not near the road or is a threat.

If you are the owner or know who might be, contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the pig found near St. John's Avenue might have a piglet with her.

She's ready to go home The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the pig found near St. John's Avenue might have a piglet with her. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!