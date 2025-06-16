Lottery ticket worth nearly $100K sold at Jacksonville Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Someone hit all the numbers in Sunday night’s Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 evening drawing. The winning ticket, worth $96,884, was sold at Publix Liquor Store, 2875 University Blvd., Jacksonville.

The winning numbers were 4-6-8-9-29.

