Lottery ticket worth nearly $57K sold at Jacksonville convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $57,000 was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday’s Midday Draw: 7-10-15-29-35.

It was purchased at a Gate gas station, located at 9540/100 San Jose Boulevard, using a Quick Pick option.

The prize totals $56,918.48, and only one winner was announced for the draw held on September 20.

The next estimated jackpot draw date will be on September 21.

