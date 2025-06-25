Lottery ticket worth over $106K sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Monday Evening Draw ticket was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store. The ticket, worth $106,487 was sold at Super King Food Store, 9268 Lem Turner Road.

The winning numbers were 8-9-10-21-29.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot is now $348 million. The next drawing is Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.