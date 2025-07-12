Lottery ticket worth over $39K sold at Jacksonville grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Friday Draw ticket was sold at a Jacksonville grocery store. The ticket, worth $39,417.53, was sold at Publix, 6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 9-11-12-14-16.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is now $90 million. The next drawing is on Tuesday.

