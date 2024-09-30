Lowe’s offering free hurricane cleanup supplies at multiple locations in Florida, Georgia today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to Hurricane Helene, Lowe’s is offering free hurricane recovery supplies at several of its stores in Georgia and Florida today, Monday, Sept. 30, as part of a “Bucket Brigade” event. Area residents can pick up cleanup supplies starting at 10 a.m. in Valdosta, Tifton, Douglas, and Vidalia, Georgia, and at 4 p.m. in Lake City and Live Oak, Florida.

Each participating store will distribute more than 200 buckets filled with essential recovery items, including sponges, goggles, moisture absorbers, water, heavy-duty contractor trash bags, flashlights, and batteries. The supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

Nearly 100 Emergency Response Team members from Lowe’s have been deployed to assist with hurricane recovery efforts. These specially trained associates provide additional support to customers while allowing fellow store associates to focus on their families.

In addition to the Bucket Brigade events, Lowe’s is coordinating more than 30 similar supply distribution efforts across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is also working with local first responders and nonprofits such as the Salvation Army to aid communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Lowe’s stores continue to receive regular shipments of recovery essentials, including generators, chainsaws, tarps, gas cans, and roofing materials. Red vest associates are available to offer advice and services to those needing assistance.

Customers across the country can support disaster relief efforts by rounding up their purchases at Lowe’s stores to the nearest dollar through Nov. 3, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross to help communities affected by Hurricane Helene and other disasters.

Where to pick up supplies:

Lowe’s of Valdosta: 1106 North St. Augustine Rd., Valdosta, GA

Lowe’s of Tifton: 2000 US Highway 82 W., Tifton, GA

Lowe’s of Douglas: 1340 Bowens Mill Road SE, Douglas, GA

Lowe’s of Vidalia: 3209 East First Street, Vidalia, GA

Lowe’s of Lake City: 3463 NW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, FL

Lowe’s of Live Oak: 208 72nd TRCE NE, Live Oak, FL

Events in Georgia start at 10 a.m. and in Florida, at 4 p.m. Supplies are available while they last.

