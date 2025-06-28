Macclenny double shooting victim identified, suspected shooters being questioned

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that the 19-year-old victim of a double shooting in Macclenny is still fighting for his life.

The victim, still in critical condition, has been identified as Devin “DJ” Powers Jr.

"Sheriff Scotty Rhoden has been in contact with his mother and offers our prayers to their family," said BCSO.

He, along with a 14-year-old, was shot Thursday night near South Boulevard and 9th Street. The 14-year-old was treated and released from the hospital.

When Action News Jax visited the scene of the shooting Friday, there were five bullet hole evidence markers outside one home, with two in an adjacent house. The bullets went through one neighbor’s walls and broke her appliances.

“Detectives have identified the individuals who shot the victims and continued to collect evidence and statements from them and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting,” BCSO said. Action News Jax is working to learn their names.

BCSO revealed more about what it believes happened prior to the shooting. Detectives said that shortly before, the victim was assaulted, robbed, and had a handgun stolen from him. 22-year-old Tarek Manning-Givens was arrested for the robbery.

Tarek Manning-Givens, 22 Manning-Givens was arrested for a robbery allegedly committed right before two teens were shot in Baker County. Photo: Baker County Sheriff's Office

Although Manning-Givens is believed to have been there at the time of the shooting, he has not been identified as a shooter.

The investigation remains active.

