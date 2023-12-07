Local

MAD DADS is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe to seek justice for his murder

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — M.A.D D.A.D.S is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe, who was shot and murdered at the Caroline Village apartments in Arlington on November 2,2022 and died of his injuries.

The DeVoe family and MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter will canvass the area seeking justice for Gabriel. If you would like to join MAD DADS and support his family, they will meet at 2929 Justina Rd. on Saturday, December 9th at 10:45 a.m.

MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter is asking the community to help find the individual(s) who are responsible for this act of violence.”

