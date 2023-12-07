MAD DADS is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe to seek justice for his murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — M.A.D D.A.D.S is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe, who was shot and murdered at the Caroline Village apartments in Arlington on November 2,2022 and died of his injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The DeVoe family and MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter will canvass the area seeking justice for Gabriel. If you would like to join MAD DADS and support his family, they will meet at 2929 Justina Rd. on Saturday, December 9th at 10:45 a.m.

“MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter is asking the community to help find the individual(s) who are responsible for this act of violence.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.