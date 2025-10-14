Magnet school transportation will continue for Duval County public school students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that transportation for magnet programs will continue without changes.

The district emphasized its commitment to maintaining transportation services despite ongoing budget evaluations.

Action News Jax told you in January that the district was considering cuts to magnet school transportation as it faced a budget deficit of more than $100 million.

DCPS said in a news release, “We want to reassure our community that there will not be any changes to magnet program transportation.”

Duval County Public Schools serves more than 124,000 students across 197 schools.

