Main Event to remain open on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Main Event, the restaurant-entertainment hybrid center, will remain open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Families are invited to come to the event center starting at 4 pm for the $10 Activity ticket, where guests can experience any activity the center has to offer.

From Friday, November 29 to Monday, December 2, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online, guests receive $15 in rewards.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.