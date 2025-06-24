Local

Main Street Bridge closed in both directions | First Alert Traffic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Traffic
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, according to a 10:26 a.m. news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The closure is due to Florida Department of Transportation making repairs, police said.

