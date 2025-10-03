Main Street Bridge expected to be fully repaired by October 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced that repairs on Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge will wrap up by Monday.

The bridge was left with damage to its electrical system after being hit by a boat on August 19, forcing it to remain locked in the down position.

After the collision, FDOT said it awarded Seacoast, Inc. $2.1 million to fix the electrical issues. The Main Street Bridge has since seen intermittent closures to allow crews to work.

Main St. Bridge Crews working on the Main Street Bridge on Tuesday morning (Aug. 19, 2025) after it was hit by a boat. (Florida Department of Transportation)

On Saturday, October 4, it will again close from 1 pm to 5 pm. After that, just the northbound lanes will close periodically.

The bridge is expected to be fully operational again by 6 am on Monday.

