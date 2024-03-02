Makeover underway in downtown Green Cove Springs

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Work has begun to improve the look and function of Walnut Street in the heart of Green Cove Springs.

The city broke ground on the first phase of its Walnut Street redesign on Thursday.

The project includes wider driving lanes, parallel parking lanes, a 15-foot-wide sidewalk, and improved landscaping.

According to the county’s website, this is the first of many projects designed to make downtown Green Cove Springs more pedestrian-friendly.

The project will span down Walnut Street from Palmetto Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.

The $3.1 million project is expected to take six months to complete.

