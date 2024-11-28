‘Makes you not even enjoy the holidays:’ Families still seeking answers one year after St. Augustine double murders

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a day to gather around the table with loved ones and family but for Alexis Bennett, one of those seats now sits empty.

Nov. 27 marks exactly one year since Alexis Bennett’s son, Cody Bennett, was shot and killed alongside his best friend Tre’ Lyons as they were sitting in a car on the corner of North Orange Street and Pearl Street in St. Augustine.

“They both played football together, that’s how they met each other. They were really going places in life,” Bennett told Action News Jax on Thursday. “To have that empty chair is a struggle. It makes you not even, you don’t even enjoy the holidays honestly.”

While the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says they now have a suspect in custody on unrelated charges, an arrest has yet to be made.

“They say that they have them, but we’re not sure, we don’t have no answers,” Bennett said.

Now, all Bennett wants this holiday season is a swift conclusion to the investigation of the murders and an end to the unnecessary bloodshed.

“There’s so many other things you could do besides pulling a gun, taking somebody’s life. It’s forever, it’s permanent. And over what?”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says that they’ve received several tips into this investigation and believe there are members of the community who have more information about this double murder. They’re asking anybody with information to come forward immediately. There is a cash reward for any info that leads to an arrest.

