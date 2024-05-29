Man, 19, shot and killed 18-year-old in Waycross while ‘recklessly’ handling gun, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross man is now behind bars, facing charges in the death of another man over the Memorial Day weekend, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Austin Pittman, 19, of Waycross is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, in the shooting death of Landon Bashlor, 18, of Waycross, the GBI said in a news release on Wednesday.

The GBI was asked by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case on Sunday.

Investigators found that “Pittman recklessly interacted with the firearm, which caused the firearm to discharge, killing Bashlor,” the news release said.

A 911 caller reported that Bashlor was shot inside a car in the 3400 block of Albany Highway in Waycross, GBI said.

Bashlor was found dead in the car, GBI said.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the WCSO at (912) 287-4326.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, GBI said the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.