Man accused of killing Jacksonville corrections officer extradited to Florida 7 months later

The man accused of killing a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer is back in Florida seven months after being arrested for the murder.

Demaurea Grant, 30, is accused of shooting Officer Brad McNew at a Jacksonville gas station on October 12.

Memorial for Corrections Officer Brad McNew

Grant was placed in McNew’s handcuffs "a symbolic reminder of the life he took," JSO wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

JSO said McNew intervened after seeing Grant beating a woman, and Grant shot him.

Makayla Huggins, 26, the woman involved in the deadly dispute, was driving the vehicle as it left the scene after McNew was shot, JSO said.

A grand jury indicted both Grant and Huggins in January.

On April 1, Huggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. According to court records, her sentencing will be set on May 19.

Grant has been in North Carolina since October, where he is from and where he was arrested. JSO said he had been fighting extradition.

"Our partners at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have graciously agreed to house Grant in their jail as he awaits trial," JSO wrote.

