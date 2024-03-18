Man accused of killing mother, her adult daughters in Bradford County, appears before judge

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing a mother and her two adult daughters in a triple shooting in Bradford County made his first appearance in court on Monday.

A judge ordered that Johnnie Brown, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, be held in jail without bond.

Action News Jax told you last Tuesday when Winshay Roddey, Quin’qune Robinson, and Danesha Sims were all shot to death at a home in Lawtey.

Deputies say Brown shot and killed all three women following an argument.

An 11-year-old girl was in the home and called 911. That day, Brown was found with cuts on his body and taken to the hospital in Gainesville.

The little girl has been placed with another relative.

