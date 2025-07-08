Man accused of robbing St. Marys store at gunpoint arrested

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A man remained in Camden County jail on no bond Monday accused of robbing Circle K in St. Marys at gunpoint Sunday. Police said Shannon Taylor walked into the store pretending to purchase cigarettes.

When the clerk turned around, Tanner slid a note across the counter demanding all of the cash in the register, a St. Marys police news release states. The clerk complied giving the armed suspect the money in the register and the cigarettes, the news release states.

After the suspect left the store, the clerk called 911 and a K9 unit with Kingsland Police Department tracked Taylor down in just over an hour, the news release states.

