Man accused of stealing nearly $15,000 of merchandise from St. Johns County Home Depot

Home Depot theft arrest Tyler Poorman, 29, charged with grand theft (Credit: St. Johns Co. Sheriff's Office)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

St. Johns, Fla. — A man is under arrest in St. Johns County, accused of stealing nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Deputies said Tyler Poorman, 29, went to the Home Depot on Durbin Pavilion Drive six times between March 30 and April 8.

On each visit, they said he was seen on surveillance video leaving the store with shopping carts full of items he didn’t pay for.

He was arrested in the parking lot during his last trip on April 8.

Poorman is charged with 10 counts of grand theft, two counts of petit theft, one count of driving with a suspended license, and one count of driving with no insurance.

Deputies said he stole $14,559.95 in merchandise over six days.

