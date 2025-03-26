Man accused of taking Putnam deputies on chase while throwing drugs out window arrested in Clay raid

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man remained in jail Tuesday on a bond of more than $900,000 after a drug raid of his Old Jennings Road home Friday. David Vega, 37, is facing multiple charges relating to drug and firearms possession and cocaine sales following the bust in which undercover Clay deputies said they made several cocaine buys from the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“This past week, CCSO Fugitive Detectives drove to Duval County to Vega’s place of employment and detained him utilizing the Cops without Borders program with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office,” A Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states. “At the same time, Narcotics Unit Detectives served the residential search warrant at the [Vega’s] residence.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Facebook post, seized from Vega’s home were:

11.6 grams of Cocaine

1-Smith & Wesson .40cal handgun

1-Taurus Ultra lite .38spl handgun

188.8 grams of Marijuana

2 digital scales

$3,100.00

“It should be noted that Vega is a convicted felon who was out on bond for an early 2024 Putnam County case, where he fled from officers during a traffic stop and threw a large amount of cocaine out of his window while fleeing from law enforcement,” the Clay sheriff’s Facebook post states.

Read: What we know: Former leaders of Duval Teachers Union indicted

Read: Jacksonville Police operation ends with several arrests for soliciting prostitution

Read: Jacksonville man accused of possessing videos showing the sexual abuse of children, animals

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.