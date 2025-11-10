Man Allegedly Shot Walking on Hubbard Street in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. - A man is recovering after being shot in the neck while on the 2700 block of Hubbard Street (between East 16th Street and East 18th Street).

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says officers responded after receiving a report of someone being shot just around 7:30pm on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

2700 Block of Hubbard Street in Jacksonville, Florida November 2025 Photo Credit: Google Maps

The victim, an adult black man whose name has not yet been formally released, was brought to a local hospital with injuries that police describe as non life-threatening.

JSO says the victim was walking in the area when he was shot. No motive or suspect information has been released as of this posting.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call JSO at: (904) 630.0500 or e-mail police at: JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be made to First Coast Crime Stoppers at: (866) 845.TIPS.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on a press release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. No suspect information has yet been released but, once it is, readers are reminded that any and all suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

