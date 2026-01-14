Man arrested after attempting armed robbery at a KFC, JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he tried to rob a KFC restaurant on Edgewood Avenue West.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 4:15 p.m. about a man demanding food and making threats inside the fast-food restaurant.

According to police, Hill walked in and said, “Where’s my food at? What else do you have for me?” before leaving the scene in a gold Chevrolet Equinox.

Witnesses and the victim came outside and told police that Hill was driving the gold SUV.

Officers stopped the vehicle a few blocks away, where Hill was arrested. No one was hurt during the incident.

Hill faces a charge of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Officers said a rifle was found, but it was not fired during the robbery attempt.

Police say Hill was identified by the victim and two witnesses during a field show-up at the scene.

