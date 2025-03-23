Man arrested after flashing firearm, fleeing from officers in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in Jacksonville Beach after flashing a firearm at a security guard and fleeing from officers on Monday.

According to reports by both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the man, Skyler Trinidad, was drinking with friends Monday night through the various bars around Jacksonville Beach.

At the end of the night, Trinidad tried to return to Mango’s Bar, where he was refused entry due to his level of intoxication.

A friend of Trinidad told officers that he later returned to the bar in frustration, where he flashed his firearm and told the security guard “I will see you later,” and upon hearing this statement he informed an officer working in an off-duty capacity.

The officer was able to identify Trinidad, and upon making contact he fled the scene. The officer quickly came in contact with JSO and JBPD.

JSO was able to locate Trinidad shortly after arriving on the scene, where officers found a black firearm in plain sight in his waistband. He was detained shortly thereafter.

Skyler Trinidad is charged with improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearms, Disorderly intoxication, and Resisting Officer without violence.

