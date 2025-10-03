Man arrested for alleged distribution of sexually explicit videos, St. Johns deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who is accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of someone he was previously in a relationship with.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said 51-year-old James Ray McDuffie began to blackmail and extort her after she attempted to end the relationship.

McDuffie threatened to distribute recorded sexually explicit videos of the victim if she refused a sexual relationship, the sheriff’s office says.

The victim eventually ended the relationship. The sheriff’s office says McDuffie soon began to distribute the videos publicly.

McDuffie faces charges related to Sexual Cyberharassment and Digital Voyeurism.

If anyone has any information regarding McDuffie’s crimes or believes that they may be a victim are encouraged to contact SJSO immediately at 904-824-8304.

