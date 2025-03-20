Man arrested for custodial sex battery after Clay deputies serve search warrant on Middleburg home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a child exploitation investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Charles Peter Browne, 42, is facing one count of custodial sexual battery, CCSO said in a news release.

The investigation was conducted by CCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Lazy Acres Road in Middleburg on Wednesday and the people inside came out and were detained during the search, CCSO said.

Browne is in the Clay County Jail, but anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detective Eva Solis at esolis@claysheriff.com or by phone at 904-673-5892.

About Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force

The Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force is a unique public-private partnership where nonprofit organizations provide financial, technical, and other resources to regional law enforcement partners dedicated to the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation. Support from Operation Light Shine, and partner donors like the Tim Tebow Foundation, allow law enforcement agencies to better serve the northeast Florida communities and the many victims of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Members of the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force consist of members with HSI Jacksonville, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Attorney with the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

