Man arrested in domestic case dies in JSO custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died after being taken into custody by Jacksonville police following a domestic battery report on Friday night.

Rashaud Van Martin, 32, attempted to flee from officers responding to a call on the 9400 block of Harriet Avenue, a Jacksonville police news release states. He was taken into custody without incident after tripping while running away, police said.

Upon being restrained, Martin exhibited extreme behavior, including profuse sweating and incoherent ramblings, prompting officers to call the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for evaluation, the news release states. The person who called 911 about Martin told officers that Martin had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had not taken his prescribed medication recently, the news release states.

Officers decided to transport him under the Baker Act to a local receiving facility. Upon arrival at the facility, Martin became unresponsive while waiting to be admitted, the news release states.

The investigation into Martin’s death is ongoing, with results from the Medical Examiner’s Office pending.

Rashaud Martin (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

