Man arrested for having knife on school property, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing felony charges after deputies say he was found with a knife on school property in Jacksonville.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Leif Raymond Bassett was arrested on September 24.

A school safety officer said Bassett was spotted walking near the bus loop and had a knife tucked into the pocket of his shorts.

Deputies placed Bassett in handcuffs and detained him. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and interference with a school function.

Both Twin Lakes Elementary and Twin Lakes Middle were placed on lockdown during the incident.

Parents in the pickup line told officers they saw Bassett walking along the sidewalk with the knife in his hand, according to the report.

