Man arrested in Jacksonville Beach after trying to meet minor through dating app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a police report, a man was arrested in Jacksonville Beach for attempting to meet a minor for unlawful sexual conduct.

Jadesadapatch Keawsend was taken into custody after allegedly arranging to meet a minor at Gonzales Park.

Keawsend communicated with the minor via a dating app where they exchanged sexually explicit messages and photographs.

Despite knowing the minor’s age, Keawsend continued the conversation and arranged to meet at the park.

Keawsend was assaulted by a group of males at Gonzales Park. He reported being attacked by approximately four people.

Keawsend was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail, with his phone and vehicle taken for evidence.

