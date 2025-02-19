Local

Man arrested for murder of woman found dead in home as Hurricane Milton impacted Jacksonville

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
rOBERT HENDRIX - CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER FOR 2024 HOMICIDE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a 2024 homicide where a woman was shot and stabbed to death during Hurricane Milton.

In October 2024, police responded to the 1100 block of Pheasant Drive after a woman, 43-year-old Kristin Carrier, was found dead in a home with multiple stab and gunshot wounds. She was reported by a family member who was going to stay with her during Milton.

32-year-old Robert Hendrix was inside the home when officers arrived on the scene, where he was detained for unrelated charges.

After month-long investigations, interviews, and consulting with the State Attorney’s office, officers served Hendrix with a warrant for Murder.

He is charged with murder in the second degree.

