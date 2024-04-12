Suspect arrested for ‘pipe bomb’ discharge exposing Putnam deputy to substance has been identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The man arrested in connection to a ‘pipe bomb’ that discharged chlorine and brake fluid on a Putnam County Deputy has been identified as additional charges have been filed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Charles Legault, 60, Crescent City, was stopped for a traffic violation on Fri., April 5 at the intersection of Moseley Avenue and U.S. 17 in Palatka. Sgt. Ryan Owens was searching the vehicle when a makeshift “pipe bomb” discharged, releasing a white substance on Owens. It was later determined to be chlorine and brake fluid cleaner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you that Owens’ vest took a bulk of the shrapnel that flew during the explosion. He was left with the powder on his face as he breathed it in. Owens was sent to the hospital for several hours and went through extensive testing. He was able to make a full recovery.

On Thursday, PCSO released a statement that said after Legault’s truck was deemed safe by the bomb squad, investigators found 30 grams of methamphetamines. Some of his charges include intent to sell, possession of a suppressor during the commission of a felony, maintaining a drug vehicle, and armed trafficking of methamphetamine with a firearm.

READ: After World Golf Village area tornado, St. Johns County shares tips to avoid contractor scams

On Wed., April 10, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant to search Legault’s home.

“Out of an abundance of caution a request was made for the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and St. John’s Fire-Rescue Hazardous material team,” PCSO said.

During the search, deputies found Patrick McGregor, 65, at the home. Large amounts of methamphetamine as well as firearms and ammunition were also uncovered. The sheriff’s office confirmed that no additional homemade devices or bomb-making items were at the location.

McGregor, who’s a previously convicted felon, was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. No bail was set.

Second suspect A second suspect, Patrick McGregor, 64, was arrested at Charles Legault's home during a search of the property. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Legault is already being held at the Putnam County jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.