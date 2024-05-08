Man arrested for shooting woman at Fairfax gas station, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a woman at a Fairfax gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Isaiah Hawkins, 33, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Demeshia Gainer, police said.

JSO responded to a shooting on Saturday at a Daily’s gas station on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Witnesses saw a man walking away from the car registered to Gainer, according to the arrest report. Firefighters also saw the suspect fitting the description of witnesses near a fire station one mile from the scene immediately after the murder.

Several family members told police the victim was in a relationship with a man named Isaiah. Further investigation verified these claims.

Hawkins was able to be positively identified as the person near the fire station after the murder.

On Tuesday, Hawkins was arrested during a traffic stop.

