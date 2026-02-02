Man arrested for strangling and killing mother in Hidden Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 31-year-old man is in custody following the killing of his mother in Jacksonville’s Hidden Hills area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

JSO detectives arrested Avery Garrison on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in connection with the death of Jacqueline Jones-Garrison.

The incident began on Friday, January 30, 2026, when District 2 Patrol officers responded to a reported battery at a residence on Bleinheim Place. Upon arrival, officers located Jones-Garrison inside the home. She was suffering from apparent strangulation injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit immediately launched an investigation. Using investigative tools and evidence gathered during the response, detectives identified Jones-Garrison’s son as the suspect in the case.

Garrison was taken into custody the following day and charged with Second-Degree Murder. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

