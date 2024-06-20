Man arrested for traveling to meet child for sex in St. Johns County receives 11-year sentence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Virginia man arrested for traveling to St. Johns County to meet a child for sex was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison on Thu., June 20.

Peter Papuchis pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity earlier this year.

According to court documents, in April of 2023, a federal agent posed as a “parent” of a “minor child” on a free mobile app designed for users to meet others online. Using this app, the agent and Papuchis exchanged private messages about him meeting the “child” of the “parent” to engage in sexual activity.

At one point in their chats, Papuchis said, “I’m a perv with pedo tendencies.”

On April 23, 2023, Papuchis traveled to St. Johns County, thinking he was meeting with the “parent” and the “child” that the agent was posing as.

He was arrested after arriving at the agreed-upon location.

This case was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

