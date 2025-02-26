Man convicted in St. Johns County road rage case for shooting at family traveling to Disney

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County jury found a man guilty Tuesday in a May 2024 road rage case for shooting at family who was driving to Disney. Anthony Grey was 24 at the time when he was “driving south on Interstate 95 when he initiated a road rage incident,” a news release from State Attorney R.J. Larizza states.

Grey took out a gun, waved it while yelling at another driver who was in the car with his wife and three children, the news release states. He then fired a shot.

“By the grace of God, no one was injured or killed,” Larizza stated in the news release. “He deserves the maximum sentence and we will be urging the judge to do just that.”

Grey is facing up to 30 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

