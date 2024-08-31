Local

Man dead after his motorcycle collided with SUV on Friday afternoon

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that killed a man in his early 30s on Friday.

According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of Mathew Unger Drive and Casheros Cove Drive around 4:55 p.m.

A man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Mathew Unger Drive when he collided with an SUV going westbound.

The elderly woman driving the SUV had turned onto Casheros Cove Drive in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown into a grass culvert, and the motorcycle landed in the backyard of a home.

He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The driver remained at the scene and there were no indicators of impairment.

JSO says this is the 87th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 16th involving a motorcyclist.

