Man dies after becoming unresponsive in JSO patrol vehicle, investigation underway: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating after a man became unresponsive in their patrol vehicle and later died at a nearby hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to JSO, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the 2200 block of Cortez Road around 12:50 p.m.

The suspect was seen prowling through the backyards of multiple residences.

He was soon taken into custody without incident around 1:20 p.m. after K-9 officers assisted in the search, where they found him hiding in a pond behind the homes.

The suspect became combative and struck a K-9 officer in the chest with his elbow.

Officers quickly gained control and put the suspect in the rear of the patrol vehicle.

Once in the vehicle, he later became unresponsive. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:42 pm.

JSO identified the man as a 38-year-old Charles Samuel Urbach.

JSO says the investigation remains active and awaits the medical examiner’s review to determine the manner of death.

