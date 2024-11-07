Man dies after being pulled from the ocean off Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns deputies say

A man who was pulled from the surf off Ponte Vedra Beach on Thursday morning has died, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The call came into 9-1-1 around 8 a.m., St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, SJCFR said.

SJSO said when the man was found in the water, he was attached to a surfboard.

