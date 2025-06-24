Man dies after being shot in his upper leg on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death Monday night on Jacksonville’s Eastside. Police responded to a report for a person shot at about at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue.

Officers arrived and located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg, a Jacksonville police news release states. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, the circumstances that led to the victim’s death are unknown,” the news release states.

The name of the victim was not released. No arrests were announced.

