Man dies after rollover crash on Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 56-year-old man died following a crash on Jacksonville’s Southside on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Beach Boulevard near Peach Drive around 9 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car veered off the road and rolled over into a ditch.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Suspect in Southside standoff identified

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled the man from the car and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the crash. The driver was the only person in the car.

This is the 50th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, the 11th involving a single vehicle.

Read: Man hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.