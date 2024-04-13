Local

Man dies after rollover crash on Beach Boulevard

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Deadly crash on Beach Blvd. Police said the 56-year-old driver died at the hospital.

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 56-year-old man died following a crash on Jacksonville’s Southside on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Beach Boulevard near Peach Drive around 9 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car veered off the road and rolled over into a ditch.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Suspect in Southside standoff identified

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled the man from the car and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the crash. The driver was the only person in the car.

This is the 50th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, the 11th involving a single vehicle.

Read: Man hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!