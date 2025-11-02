Man dies after shooting on Brentwood Avenue: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 4300 Brentwood Avenue on Saturday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 6:15 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area regarding a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late thirties with multiple gunshot wounds.

JSO says the man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

Multiple people are detained, and detectives are speaking with them about the incident. JSO says at this time they do not know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved.

JSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

