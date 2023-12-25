Local

Man dies after struck by car on Merrill Road, Jacksonville police investigating

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

(carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Merrill Rd.

A man in his 70′s was on the north side of Merrill Road when he ran south across all lanes of travel and was struck by a pickup truck.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased by Jacksonville Fire Rescue at the scene of the crash.

This is the 174th traffic fatality in Duval county this year.

The 7000 block of Merrill Rd. was closed for multiple hours while detectives conduct the traffic crash investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!