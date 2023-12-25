Man dies after struck by car on Merrill Road, Jacksonville police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Merrill Rd.

A man in his 70′s was on the north side of Merrill Road when he ran south across all lanes of travel and was struck by a pickup truck.

Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased by Jacksonville Fire Rescue at the scene of the crash.

This is the 174th traffic fatality in Duval county this year.

The 7000 block of Merrill Rd. was closed for multiple hours while detectives conduct the traffic crash investigation.

