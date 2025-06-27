Man faces life in prison for impregnating an 11-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On June 25, a Duval County jury found Sergio Pena guilty of sexual battery and child abuse.

The crimes occurred between April 1 and June 30, 2008, when Pena was 21 years old.

Pena was often alone with the 11-year-old victim when she returned home from school, during which he raped her multiple times.

After Pena left Jacksonville in late June 2008, the victim began showing signs of pregnancy, which led to the discovery of the abuse.

The victim disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother, who reported it to law enforcement. DNA evidence subsequently linked Pena to the sexual assault.

Due to Pena’s illegal immigration status, an arrest warrant was issued to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in 2008.

Pena was arrested on May 10, 2023, after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

With the guilty verdict, Sergio Pena faces a mandatory life sentence.

A sentencing date will be set on July 28.

