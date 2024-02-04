Man found dead inside home in the Spring Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 3100 Belden Circle about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to JSO, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded a pronounced the man dead on scene.

Other people were inside the home at the time and they were detained by officers.

The JSO Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives, and the State Attorney responded to conduct an investigation. The individuals that were detained are cooperating at this time and speaking with detectives.

JSO believes this to be an isolated incident however they encourage anyone with information to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

