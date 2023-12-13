Man found guilty for stabbing victim more than 80 times, State Attorney’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Randall Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed burglary with assault and battery.

On Aug. 3, 2021, a victim and their girlfriend were woken up in their home to the smell of gasoline and smoke. It was discovered the front door was on fire.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the victim opened the door and found Brown pouring gasoline on the door frame and lighting it on fire.

Brown then attacked the victim and stabbed him more than 80 times.

Around 3 a.m., the victim’s girlfriend called 911 to report the fire and stabbing. SAO says, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died from his injuries.

While police were looking for Brown a red plastic gas container, a backpack, a knife, and the victim’s shirt were found a block from the scene along with a GPS tracking device registered to Brown. The victim’s blood was found in Brown’s car.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office discovered the girlfriend, Kissy Mackey, broke off her relationship with Brown weeks prior. Around the same time as the breakup, Mackey’s son died, and she told Brown she was about to be rich.

According to SAO, Brown knew Mackey was already dating another man and he attempted to win her back. Brown put the tracking device on Mackey’s car to find out where she was sleeping at night. Just over a day before the murder, Brown searched on Google how to kill someone with a knife then made other incriminating searches before and after the murder. Mere hours after the crime, Mackey changed her Facebook status to “in a relationship” with Brown.

Mackey is charged with Accessory After the Fact. She is being prosecuted separately.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Lauren Randall and Dan Skinner.

