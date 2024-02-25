Man found shot to death in car, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday morning, right after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Cessery Boulevard.

The initial call was to report gunfire, but police later found someone had been shot in their vehicle.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead at scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department.

JSO states that the shots came from outside the vehicle, and the scene is still active. Currently, investigators are still unsure of the identity of the victim or if he was shot while driving, as the vehicle was off on the side of the road.

JSO is still in the early stages of their investigation and are currently searching for surveillance.

Anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

