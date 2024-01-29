Local

Man found with stolen items from St. Johns County church, arrested in PIT maneuver

SJSO said it arrested Eaz Hyght on multiple charges including the burglary of religious items.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after deputies said he stole religious items from several St. Johns County organizations.

On Sat., Jan. 27, deputies responded to Cross Creek Church on Greenbriar Road after a security alarm went off.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they saw Eaz Hyght enter a vehicle, attempting to flee the area.

Deputies were able to execute a PIT maneuver and Hyght was taken into custody without further incident.

“There were multiple items stolen items connected to local religious organizations in the car,” SJSO said on their social media account.

Hyght was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and resisting an office without violence.

