Man hit and killed trying to cross US 1 in Dinsmore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a crash on U.S. 1 near Bowie Street in the Dinsmore neighborhood. The deadly incident happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a car changed lanes to pass a bicyclist riding on the outside shoulder. As the car went to change back to the lane they were originally traveling in, a 61-year-old man crossing the street was struck and killed.

The car came to a stop on US 1. FHP said that the man who was hit wasn’t wearing reflective clothing as the incident happened when it was already dark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.