Man hospitalized after being shot by Jacksonville police in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man remained in the hospital Monday morning after being shot by a Jacksonville police officer in the Sandalwood area.

Police were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday for an armed suicide attempt, police said.

Officers arrived at the home near St. Johns Bluff and Atlantic Boulevard to find 51-year-old Andreas Wetzel. He told officers he was depressed about ongoing relationship issues and had been drinking wine, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Wetzel fired shots from his pistol, “to blow off steam,” according to JSO.

Wetzel did not comply with officers’ commands to drop the weapon and fired on the officers who returned fire striking Wetzel in the upper body, according to JSO.

No officers were injured and Wetzel’s condition is critical but stable, police said.

Wetzel is facing possible charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder, police said.

